Age of Origins redeem codes: September 2022

Use these Age of Origins redeem codes to get exclusive in-game rewards for free

: September 5th, 2022 - checked for new codes

If you have been looking for ways to claim some free rewards, you have come to the right place. Down below, we will share a list of all working Age of Origins redeem codes that you can use to claim some free in-game rewards.

List of all active Age of Origins redeem codes:

Hellhades - 3x Elite Recruitment Order, 1x Gather Bonus (1 day), 1x Oil Crate (100k), 1x Food Crate (100k), 1x Commander EXP (1000), 1x Speed Up (1h), 1x Recruitment Speed Up (1h), 1x Healing Speed Up (1h)



- 3x Elite Recruitment Order, 1x Gather Bonus (1 day), 1x Oil Crate (100k), 1x Food Crate (100k), 1x Commander EXP (1000), 1x Speed Up (1h), 1x Recruitment Speed Up (1h), 1x Healing Speed Up (1h) VIP666 - 1x Gold Pack (200), 1x Fuel (50), 2x Building Speed Up (2h), 10x Food Crate (10k), 10x Oil Crate (10k)

- 1x Gold Pack (200), 1x Fuel (50), 2x Building Speed Up (2h), 10x Food Crate (10k), 10x Oil Crate (10k) zb666 - 10x Hacker K Fragment

- 10x Hacker K Fragment zb888 - 1x Azure Ark (1 day), 1x Gold Flagship (1 day)

- 1x Azure Ark (1 day), 1x Gold Flagship (1 day) zb999 - 1x Gold Pack (100), 2x Building Speed Up (2h), 1x Elite Recruitment Order

Here is a list of all working exchange codes:

We will update this list with more new Age of Origins redeem codes as and when they are available. So make sure to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new redeem codes.

U8vBcQ

HL9pKy

oKKFK9

d2XGJe

nz3gDE

How to redeem Age of Origins redeem codes?

Open the game and click on the Avatar icon at the top left of the screen

icon at the top left of the screen Now go to the Settings and click on the Redeem Gift button

and click on the button Enter any of the active Age of Z Origins redeem codes from above and click on the Exchange button

Redeeming codes in Age of Origins is a quite straightforward process. However, if you are new to the game or haven’t redeemed codes before, it could be a bit confusing. But don’t worry, we got you covered. Just follow these steps to learn how to redeem Age of Z Origins codes:

That is it! Now the reward will pop up on your screen, and it will be automatically added to your in-game account.

About the game

Age of Origins is a popular strategy management game where you lead a ragged band of zombie survivors. You have to construct buildings, walls, collect resources, forge alliances, explore new territories and take down zombies.

Age of Origins is available to download on both Android and iOS. Players can download it from Google Play and the App Store.

Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.