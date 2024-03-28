Age of Empires Mobile set to debut Android beta test for France, the Philippines and Indonesia

Players in these regions will be the first to get their hands on the game

Age of Empires Mobile, based on the classic RTS game, will hit Android beta

The test is currently open for players in France, the Phillipines and Indonesia

Progress in-game will also be saved beyond this test

Age of Empires Mobile, based on the classic RTS franchise, will see its first Android beta test for players in France, the Philippines and Indonesia. With the beta test open now, lucky players in these regions will be the first to get their hands on the highly-anticipated adaptation of the classic strategy game.TiMi Studio Group have also announced that progression will persist from this beta and that we can expect an expansion of the program soon.

Age of Empires is arguably one of the most iconic RTS franchises of all time. Letting you take control of famous leaders throughout history while pitting you against AI or real players, you might be forgiven for thinking this to be a pretty bog-standard strategy game. But Age of Empires is the granddaddy of them all and promises to offer the exciting base-building (or base-destroying) action and pitched battles of the original in the palm of your hand.

Build your Empire

????Attention, governors from France, the Philippines, and Indonesia!

We are thrilled to announce the initiation of our very first Android Beta Test for Age of Empires Mobile! ???? Here's what you need to know about this beta test:

What is this test?

?This is our very first beta… pic.twitter.com/hkivSF5h1L — Age of Empires Mobile Official (@AOE_Mobile) March 28, 2024

Of course, for anyone sceptical about mobile gaming the usual warning signs apply - free-to-play, in-app purchases and things of that nature. But if there's any game series that could pull off a mobile adaptation it'd be something like Age of Empires. The game has previously made its way to mobile, yes, but those were on a much different scale (not to mention at a much different time ) to Age of Empires Mobile.

Good or bad, we're going to have to wait and see how the beta players receive this game. Here's hoping we're getting a faithful translation of the original that's light on monetisation and heavy on fun.

Not willing to wait for Age of Empires Mobile? Want to get your fix of the ultimate fantasy building your own realm? Well, why not check out our list of the top 25 best strategy games for Android?