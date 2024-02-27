TiMi Studio shares first details about the highly anticipated title Age of Empires Mobile

First look showcased at Age of Empires: New Year, New Age event

Game will launch this year with multiple playtests along the way

All the action from PC will be replicated on mobile

A few days ago, TiMi Studio opened pre-registrations for their latest title, Age of Empires Mobile. They’ve already been responsible for bringing massive games like Call of Duty Mobile and Pokémon Unite to Android and iOS, and now one of the most popular PC strategy games will be joining the platform too.

It’s a pretty big deal for fans as Age of Empires’ name always comes up when speaking about the genre. Recently, at the Age of Empires: New Year, New Age broadcast showcase event, the studio revealed a first look at the mobile version. Pre-registrations are currently open in North America, South America, Europe, MENA and Southeast Asia.

The game is looking for an official launch later this year itself, so you won’t have to wait too long. The App Store mentions an expected release date of August 19th, but take that with a pinch of salt because these dates are almost always subject to change. You’ll still have a chance to experience the title multiple times before that thanks to all the playtests that will be organised.

Age of Empires mobile promises to recreate the magic the original PC series created with all the same fast combat and base-building mechanics that form the core gameplay. From King Arthur to Queen Sheba, all major historical figures will be present as you partake in exhilarating campaign battles and siege matches in multiplayer modes.

Earnest Yuen, Senior Director of Production at World’s Edge said: “We're excited for even more players around the world to experience the magic of Age of Empires with the upcoming launch of Age of Empires Mobile. Combining the strategy games expertise and rich heritage of World's Edge with TiMi's excellence in mobile gaming, we're building a brand-new way for players around the world to join the Age of Empires universe.”

Pre-register for Age of Empires Mobile now by clicking on your preferred link below.