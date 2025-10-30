Afterglow rolls out new update for testers, fine-tuning its post-apocalyptic rhythm

Smarter systems and balance tweaks

The post-apocalypse might be bleak, but Afterglow’s latest test build makes it a little easier to survive. Shadow Council PTY has pushed out version 0.2.17 for testers on Google Play and TestFlight, bringing a mix of new features and balance changes to its ambitious idle MMORPG.

If you followed our previous coverage, Afterglow has always been about time, or to put it in a better sense, the lack of it. You send your crew of wasteland survivors out to craft, scavenge, and trade while you go about your actual life, and when you come back, progress has unfolded in your absence.

This update leans into that rhythm with an improved Actions screen that shows total remaining times and better item info popups, now featuring a new industry tab for easier crafting management.

There are quality-of-life improvements everywhere too. New animations for combat, a proper search bar in the Market, and grouped notifications that cut down on clutter. Even crafting’s been streamlined, with shorter production times, simpler recipes, and XP boosts for crafting and PvE to make progression feel more rewarding.

If you’re into balance sheets and survival strategy, the armour and weapon tweaks might catch your eye too. The Leather Armor now prioritises chemical defence, the Meat Grinder shotgun skill hits harder with less setup, and food requires fewer materials, because who has time to grind ingredients in the apocalypse?

Afterglow is still in closed testing, but it’s already shaping up as a clever bridge between depth and downtime. It encourages quick check-ins rather than long sessions, so even if you're between meetings, you’ll still feel part of a world that is rebuilding itself.

