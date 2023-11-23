AFK Football best players tier list: Ranking the best in every position

The players occupying the top two spots on the field have to beat the opposing defenders and goalkeeper to score goals. Some attackers are good at scoring, while others are great dribblers. There are a few playmakers in the mix, as well as a couple of specialist free-kick takers. So, it’s pretty hard to put this diverse cast into a tier list, but here goes.

Ivan Maric - Dribbler and Goalscorer

Celestino Rebelo - Freekick Specialist and Goalscorer

Aerie Moran - Playmaker and Goalscorer

These three are the best options for the left-attacking position. Not only can they score goals at will, but they can also help the team create more scoring chances. Ivan Maric, with his insane dribbling, doesn’t need much support from others to score goals. Celestino Rebelo is the best finisher in the game. Aerie Moran, the only female player in AFK Football right now, will create a formidable attacking duo with anyone.

Kenji Saito - Dribbler and Goalscorer

Leonardo Mendoza - Dribbler and Playmaker

Zacharie Dubois - Dribbler and Playmaker

Diogo Lopes - Goalscrorer

Andre Hamadou - Goalscorer

Rafael Negrini - Goalscorer

Peter Mabaso - Goalscorer

Looking at their attributes, some of these players should have been in the “Support” category. Kenji, Leonardo, and Zacharie are more midfielders than attackers. They are great at playmaking, but their finishing isn’t as good as the ones in tier S. On the other hand, Diogo, Andre, and Rafael are goalscorers who rely on the team. They’re only as good as the passes they get.

Abasi Ahmed - Foul Drawer

Salim Alamari - Dribbler

Jeong Kang Dae - Freekick Specialist

Not the worst players, but you’ll have to create a system around them to get their best. For instance, Abasi Ahmed is a foul drawer. He needs to be paired up with someone like Jeong Kang Dae so the fouls can lead to goals. The same goes for Salim Alamari. He needs a Goalscorer to pass to.

Viktor Helstrom - Goalscorer

Martin Quispe - Playmaker

These are the two attackers that you’ll start with. In the beginning, these look like absolute beasts. But you’ll see their shortcomings once you enter the big leagues. Level up these guys to win the lower leagues, but do not spend too much resources on them.