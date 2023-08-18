Bleach: Brave Souls will hold a special livestream on August 27th, with an RT campaign where official merch are up for grabs

KLab Inc. has launched a new update for Bleach: Brave Souls, letting players experience the "Bleach: Brave Souls" Bankai Live Soul Reapers vs Quincies Special on August 27th. There will be a special variety corner and will feature Masakazu Morita (Ichigo Kurosaki), Ryotaro Okiayu (Byakuya Kuchiki), Noriaki Sugiyama (Uryu Ishida), Tetsu Inada (Sajin Komamura), and Yoshiyuki Hirai (America Zarigani).

You can join in on the fun of the upcoming livestream with the Bleach: Brave Souls Bankai Live Soul Reapers vs Quincies Special! RT Campaign. All you have to do is retweet the livestream tweet to get a chance to score autographed Bleach: Brave Souls Official Artwork - this will run until September 4th. You might also win a Bleach: Brave Souls Original Bookmark if your comment is read out in the livestream, so be sure to use the #BankaiLive and #WinningTeamPrediction hashtags to stay in the running.

Of course, if you're curious about the best characters to roll for in the gacha to make sure you've got the best squad out there, you can take a look at our Bleach: Brave Souls tier list!

In case you haven't been catching up with the latest events, the Swimsuit Summons: Cool Aqua in-game event features Byakuya Kuchiki (2023 Swimsuit version) and Jushiro Ukitake (2023 Swimsuit version), which you can aim for until August 27th.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the update for yourself, you can do so by downloading Bleach: Brave Souls on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes.