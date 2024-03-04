Aerofly FS lets you pilot aircraft with photorealistic visuals, out now on iOS and Android

Aerofly FS features 3D photorealistic visuals

In case you missed it, IPACS has officially launched Aerofly FS Flight Simulator on iOS, Android and on Steam, letting players experience what it's like to take to the skies and live the pilot's life. The aerial experience sim offers a variety of airliners, gliders, helicopters, fighters, and more, all presented with photorealistic visuals.

In Aerofly FS, you can look forward to immersing yourself in interactive 3D cockpits as you navigate the skies and even perform aerobatic stunts. The game also boasts 64-bit support to offer a more seamless experience, as well as multi-core processing to improve the gameplay. You can also expect native Vulkan and Virtual Reality (VR) support, along with a real-time full multibody simulation.

As you progress through the game, you can also keep track of your career progress using the title's flight-log feature. You can aim for achievements as well across a variety of aircraft categories for the ultimate bragging rights.

There are more than 10,000 flight missions to tinker around with, along with real-world air traffic flight data to discover. If that sounds like it's right up your alley and you're looking to test your IRL skills from the palm of your hand, why not take a look at our list of the best simulation games on Android to get your fill?

If you're keen on giving the game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Aerofly FS on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a premium title that costs $3.99 a pop or your local equivalent.

You can also join the community of followers on the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, head on over to the Steam page for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.

