Aeon of Warfare is a new fantasy RPG with idle gameplay and high-quality graphics, out now on mobile

iTogame has officially announced the release of Aeon of Warfare, the studio's new epic fantasy RPG. Featuring high-quality graphics and a vast ancient world, the game lets players embark on an oriental adventure with low-key idle gameplay.

In Aeon of Warfare, players can expect to join the fight against the growing darkness in an idle RPG. Players can collect several characters with fully customisable outfits, as well as go on multiple quests across the huge map and explore the environment around them.

Players can also immerse themselves into the fantasy world by taking down majestic beasts or even riding dragons across the battlefield - plus, they can also switch characters on-the-fly even in the middle of an adrenaline-pumping match.

The game features plenty of social content as well, which includes a marriage and brotherhood system. Players can also forge strong bonds and alliances via guilds, and take part in cross-server battles for bountiful rewards and the ultimate bragging rights. Of course, with this being an idle game, players can reap rewards even when they've logged off the game as well.

If you're keen on giving it a go, Aeon of Warfare is now available to download on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info, join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's visuals, mechanics and gameplay.

