Adventure To Fate Lost Island is a turn-based pixel-art RPG with accessibility for the visually impaired, out now on iOS

The turn-based RPG supports VoiceOver on iOS

Hundreds of hours of gameplay content

The indie title boasts high ratings on the App Store

In case you missed it, TouchMint has announced the launch of Adventure To Fate Lost Island on iOS, letting players dive into a pixel-art fantasy world that's focused on accessibility. Highlighting accessible gaming, the RPG can make use of VoiceOver on iOS (which you can check out in the embedded clip below) so that players can enjoy the game even when visually impaired.

Adventure To Fate Lost Island is an indie game that boasts a "#10 in Role Playing" badge on the App Store. Combat is a turn-based affair, and you can look forward to more than 600 items you can craft, discover, and loot to help you on your way. There are 12 Classes and 10 Races to tinker around with, as well as more than 20 Pets to accompany you and 6 Professions to learn about. You can put your battle prowess to the test against over 300 monsters across this accessible dungeon-crawler.

Are you hungry for more role-playing goodness on your mobile device? Why not have a look at our list of the best RPGs on Android to get your fill?

As you uncover the secrets of the Lost Island, you'll also be able to save the souls trapped within along the way. Choose among the Elementalist, Elemental Archer, Paladin, Warrior, Rogue, Witch, Hunter, Priestess, Guardian, Druid, Illusionist, and Savage across 26 levels, and forge your weapons of choice with customisable features down to the name, stats, and picture.

There are plenty of other features you can enjoy, so if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Adventure To Fate Lost Island on the iOS App Store. It's a premium title that costs $4.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also join the community of followers on the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.