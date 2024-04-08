AdVenture Communist reveals its jam-packed April calendar, including a zombie-themed event running right now

Climb leaderboards and clear exclusive missions

Brave the cold or go back to the Stone State in upcoming events

Go on a Quest for Oil and experience a Ninja Union

Clear event missions for in-game goodies

Hyper Hippo (of AdVenture Capitalist fame) is running a limited-time zombie-themed event within AdVenture Communist, challenging you with that extra workload of having to manage your resources while escaping the undead at the same time.

The Zombie Revolution ends today, but in case you haven't got the chance to put your survival skills to the test with that one, you can look forward to the next limited-time event within AdVenture Communist, which has a little less brain-eating and a little more yeti-themed content. Then, on April 20th, expect to turn back time into the Stone State to lend your comrades a hand while you climb leaderboards and clear exclusive missions along the way.

The roadmap for April has a bunch of events to look forward to in between as well, including a Supreme Vehicle Show, a Quest for Oil, and even a Ninja Union - all these to keep your hands busy on the road to extreme glory.

Apart from this quirky communism simulator, are you on the hunt for other tycoon games where you can put your management skills to the test? Why not take a look at our list of the best management games on Android to get your fill?

Ready to see if you can rally more comrades in the middle of some idle clicky shenanigans? If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading AdVenture Communist on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.