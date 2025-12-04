Abyss Hunters is an idle RPG that's just landed on Android

Another one of those pixel-art adventures

Idle RPG progression with roguelite combat

Branching skills, monster cards, and pixel-art graphics

Lots of customisation options

Abyss Hunters has finally landed on Android, slipping into that ever-growing pile of pixel-styled idle RPGs that launch every other week. It’s not pretending otherwise either. The roguelite settles comfortably into the familiar loop: a chosen hero, a strange conspiracy, a camp full of things to upgrade, and enough numbers to keep you busy.

You kick things off alongside a blindfolded girl marked as a saviour, a pair of siblings trying to dodge whatever fate insists on throwing at them, and a shadowy organisation that definitely knows more than it’s letting on. It’s classic fantasy mystery framing, nothing wild, but hey, at least you’ve got a narrative to sink into.

The real appeal here lies in its structure. The combat builds lean into that roguelite flavour with branching skills, monster cards, affixes, and an absurd number of weapons to tinker with. You can try to optimise everything down to resistances and break mechanics, or you can let the game auto-path you into something workable and check in between errands.

Abyss Hunters also leans heavily into its HD-2D pixel art presentation, which is bright, sharp, and nostalgic, with any retro feelings unnecessarily shoehorned in. The monsters look punchable, towns are lively, and the UI is decent enough not to get in the way of all the loot showering into your bags.

Outside the combat loop, there’s the usual busywork of farming, cooking, fishing, dungeon runs, and the slow grind of expanding your camp so your adventurers hit a little harder next time. It’s familiar territory, but if you already enjoy this rhythm, Abyss Hunters settles right into that sweet spot of “easy to start, easy to maintain.”

If you're looking for something new to sink into this week, it’s worth a look, and if you want more options in the same vein, our list of the best RPGs on Android is an easy next stop.