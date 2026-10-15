Absolum debuts new mobile gameplay trailer with look at customisable controls

Absolum, the upcoming fantasy beat 'em up, has released a new gameplay trailer

The trailer especially highlights the customisable control schemes

Not to mention more views of the fast-paced magic and metal action

While Golden Axe may be the name on everyone's lips with its new animated series, if you fancy less self-referential humour and more proper side-scrolling action, Absolum might be what you're after. Now, you can get a look at Absolum's mobile controls in detail with the latest gameplay reveal trailer!

The most interesting thing that fans of Absolum, and newcomers alike, will be glad to see is the amount of customisability on offer. Being a fast-paced modern beat 'em up, you want a great degree of control over your character, so it's no surprise that's what Absolum is offering with fully customisable control placement.

Absolum-lutely

Aside from that, this is pretty much just reiterating what we've already seen of Absolum. That's not a bad thing, of course, as we get a good look at the different characters, such as Galandra and Karl, and their abilities.

And yes, if you're worried about controller support, you'll be glad to know Absolum Mobile will fully support your peripheral of choice. On top of that, there's cross-progression on PC if you play via your Google Play account!

With roguelite progression mixed in with classic beat 'em up gameplay, Absolum is certainly one to watch. I'm particularly interested in the worldbuilding, and the clash between mundanity and magic. That and the gorgeous 2D art really sells a world that feels stylised but not childish, and which fits the fast-paced and violent nature of the gameplay itself.

If all that sounds appealing, keep your eyes peeled for Absolum's launch on iOS and Android this November 5th!

In the meantime, if you're looking for some fast-paced, fist-to-face action, then why not see what our App Army thought of Newtro Boxing? We had our team of regular players just like you dip into this new lightweight boxing sim to see whether it punches well above its weight or not!