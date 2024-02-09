A Tiny Sticker Tale, an upcoming miniature adventure game, is releasing on mobile in a few weeks

Miniature adventure game where players must change the world one sticker at a time

Take on the role of Flynn the Donkey who explored Figori Island

Tiny Sticker Tale releases on February 28th

A few weeks ago, Ogre Pixel - who you might know for their work on Jumpter Jon and Lonesome Village - announced their latest project, A Tiny Sticker Tale. It's a cosy puzzle adventure that's set to release on Android and iOS. Today they've confirmed that we'll be able to play it sooner than anticipated - in a couple of weeks - when it comes to mobile on February 28th.

A Tiny Sticker Tale is a miniature adventure game that is all about changing the world using the power of adorable stickers. The focus is on expressing yourself and letting your imagination take over as almost everything around you can be transformed into a sticker. From solving puzzles to making new friends, these stickers can be used to achieve just about anything.

In the main story, players will step into the shoes of Flynn, who is an adorable donkey. The goal is to traverse Figori Island, discovering thrilling quests that make use of these stickers. It is by no means a very long game as players can complete this wholesome, yet emotional journey, in just about two hours.

The game is the perfect place to showcase your creativity as Figori Island is the perfect place to decorate after a tiring day of adventuring. Players can completely customize and decorate the region however they want. Even the surroundings can be modified using stickers.

A Tiny Sticker Tale will release on the Apple Store and Google Play on February 28th. Pre-registration is currently open on iOS. So, interested players can sign up in advance. For more information, take a look at the game’s official website and join their Facebook page, where they're growing quite the community. Of course, you can also keep checking back here, where we're sure to keep you up to date.