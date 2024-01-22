A Tiny Sticker Tale lets you change the world using the power of stickers, coming soon to iOS and Android

Ogre Pixel has announced the upcoming launch of A Tiny Sticker Tale, letting players get their hands on the cosy puzzle adventure on iOS and Android pretty soon. Crafted by the minds behind Jumper Jon and Lonesome Village, the game offers full touch support so that you can dive into some sizzling sticker shenanigans as optimised on mobile devices.

In A Tiny Sticker Tale, you can look forward to convenient portrait mode gameplay as well for convenience. You'll basically play as the adorable donkey Flynn as you explore Figori Island across an emotional two-hour journey, all while changing the world one sticker at a time. You'll turn items into stickers and use these to solve puzzles across a variety of quests, as you meet new friends and help everyone out the best way you know how - with stickers!

The game is also available to play right now on Steam and on the Nintendo Switch. For now though, if you're looking for more similar vibes, why not take a look at our list of the most relaxing games on Android to get your fill?

The wholesome title features a fun customisable Island that you can prettify to your heart's desire, as well as collectible stickers you can add to your album (because there's nothing more relaxing than that).

If you're keen on giving the new game a go yourself, you can soon do so by downloading A Tiny Sticker Tale on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the studio, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.