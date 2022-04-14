A Game of Thrones: The Board Game – Digital Edition launches a new DLC called A Feast for Crows

Asmodee Digital, creators of the infamous digital board game – A Game of Thrones: The Board Game – Digital Edition has just launched a new DLC called A Feast for Crows. It completely changes things up with a new four-player setting alongside features like a new faction, objective cards and victory conditions.

A Feast for Crows follows the story of House Arryn, who used to spend their lives peacefully on the mountaintops. These massive peaks protected its inhabitants from all the turmoil of Westeros, but now it seems like the plague called chaos has spread to House Arryn as well. Ned Stark’s brother-in-law and mentor, Lord Jon Arryn was brutally murdered and the members of his house will not stop until their revenge is taken. All the plotting and planning will finally pay off as House Arryn is prepared to serve justice to any fool that thinks he can rule the Westeros.

A Game of Throne’s new DLC features seven new House cards for House Arryn, 28 secret objective cards, four faction cards, and ten new Westeros cards. The new four-person mode helps shift the lens from castles to victory conditions which require players to complete public and secret objectives. House Arryn is not to be taken lightly as they now tip the scales of power by seizing unoccupied land using special cards that will impact how other Houses perform. The final twist is that there is now a very small number of units each player has and Supply will now be checked at every turn.

There is a lot of tension in the air as House Arryn marches forward. Play the A Feast for Crows DLC on A Game of Thrones: The Board Game – Digital Edition by downloading it on the App Store and Google Play for $4.99. The DLC needs to be purchased for an additional $3.99 on the App Store and $3.49 on Google Play.