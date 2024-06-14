A Fragile Mind is a compact puzzler from Glitch Games, out now

Point, click, solve

A Fragile Mind is a new compact puzzler from Glitch Games

Out now for iOS and Android, solve puzzles in an abstract, humorous world

Get it now for only £1.19

Puzzle games are hot stuff. Whether that be point-and-click games like Myst, more casual fare like Candy Crush or even abstract ones like the upcoming Roia, but Glitch Games' newest effort is as pure and straightforward as a puzzler can get, with A Fragile Mind.

Of course, that doesn't mean it's easy. Far from it as a matter of fact, as Glitch games promise a metric ton of puzzles that will, they claim, "leave you screaming at us." Bold words, but for those who love brain-busting puzzles with a bit of tongue-in-cheek humour this may be the game for them.

Further to the Myst comparison just now, A Fragile Mind puts you in the shoes of a familiar amnesiac hero waking up in a mysterious courtyard. Explore a strange location, solve puzzles and, if you need to, take advantage of the hint system in order to help you along.

Out now for Android and iOS on the App Store and Google Play, A Fragile Mind is going for only £1.19 with no ads or other interruptions to speak of.

It's odd that we can refer to a game with an amnesiac hero as 'familiar', but it's undeniable that Myst is an influence on this and many other puzzle games. Perhaps it's simply easier to get immersed, knowing that the protagonist is only aware of as much as you are, or maybe it's simply a narrative convention adopted as tradition. Either way, A Fragile Mind promised distinct brain-teasers for a low, low price.

As for other games coming out at the minute that might appeal to you wannabe geniuses out there, why not take a look at our list of the top five new mobile games to try this week to see what's on offer?