99Vidas, a new beat-em-up inspired by the classics, launches worldwide

Indie developer QUByte has officially launched their nostalgic homage to classic beat-em-ups: 99Vidas. This title is an action romp set within a contemporary backdrop, but with hundreds upon hundreds of homages to old school arcade beat-em-ups as well as the new school too. There’s something for everyone here, as long as you enjoy the genre!

From Final Fight to Double Dragon, or even Battletoads, 99Vidas is inspired by all of the classic hits from days before. Your adventure will take you to various parts of the world, each full of nameless goons for you to fist-fight to your heart's content.

To help you along with this journey, there are numerous characters to choose from, each with their own unique skills and playstyle. Where one character might do best as a brawler, up in the enemy’s face and constantly in the thick of it, another may be a bit more agile, dodging every attack thrown their way with ease.

With six different stages to tackle on release, each with its own stage-specific boss that will present a unique challenge and utilise different mechanics than the others, there’s a decent bit of variety on offer here.

In the spirit of those old arcade games we all know and love, 99Vidas is free-to-play, and operates on a system in which you have a limited number of lives that will recharge over time. There will also be a premium version on offer that will see that number become unlimited, allowing you to get through the game at your own pace. Either way, you’re in for a challenge!

If you’d like to give 99Vidas a shot yourself, you can download it now for free at either of the links below! In the meantime, you can tune into QUByte’s official Twitter for more information on the game!