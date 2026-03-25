Cell Survivor guide - Live to fight another day

To save you from getting muddled, we've created a Cell Survivor guide to help you through the early, slightly confusing stages.

When you first start with Cell Survivor, the sheer number of upgrade paths, currencies, and weapon choices can be completely overwhelming. I remember grinding the early chapters and still failing quite a bit (shameful confession). I also ended up wasting my gems on useless stuff and struggling to clear Chapter 20 because I didn't know what I was doing.

That's exactly why I decided this Cell Survivor guide should be a comprehensive list of things you should be doing, or rather, some things I would do differently if I were to start over.

Do what I say, not what I did

Of course, you're free to make your own mistakes, but Cell Survivor is not as easy as it seems. The graphics might make you think it's a brainless survival game, but in reality, things get difficult FAST.

You've probably noticed that as soon as Chapter 2, and if you are still powering through, props to you.

Honestly, I even rage-quit a couple of times, simply because it was so frustrating to deal with some of the bosses. So, if you are past that and really want to learn how to progress more easily, these tips should come in handy.

Don't get me wrong, there is no way it will be easy-peasy, but it will be easier.

Let's dive in!