Zoeti is currently available for free on the Epic Games Store

With the week coming to a close, you may be struggling for something to play over the weekend. But if you are, then it's a good time to check in on the Epic Games Store for its freebie of the week! This time around, it's the fantasy roguelike deckbuilder with a twist, Zoeti.

Zoeti sees you step into the shoes of your typical elite hero. A Star-Soul in this case, as you're tasked with clearing off monsters and stopping the return of a horrific beast by the name of the Extinction Fiend. You can choose from Valentine the Knight, Alves the trickster or Nicora the mage for your preferred play-style.

You may recall us covering Zoeti upon its initial release in mid-2024. Even at the time, the roguelike deckbuilder was a genre which was extremely saturated. Fortunately, Zoeti came with a twist as it saw you making use of normal playing cards, rather than a typical CCG format, to activate skills in RPG-style battles.

The deck is stacked

Ironically, this was released on mobile before Balatro, so it's interesting to see similar mechanics for creating poker hands being used here. But with its fantasy setting and atypical RPG combat, Zoeti has a great deal of appeal here.

And of course, given that this is the Epic Games Store and they have the benefit of more money than some small principalities, you can grab it entirely for free! Check out our App Army Assemble about Zoeti to find out a little more from your typical gamer and see if it's for you.

