Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links is adding new Rush Mode in next month's content update

Konami has just announced a brand new format is coming to Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links in a major gameplay update next month. Titled Rush Duel, this new game mode is sure to shake things up in the hit card battler as a new and exciting way to play comes to the fray.

Rush Duel was officially showcased just yesterday by Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Akitsu Terashima during the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship. It is slated to release on mobile on September 28th and will be accompanied by a world inspired by the popular animated series, Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens.

The new game mode does a good job of combining the old and the new as it streamlines the entire Yu-Gi-Oh! experience, making it simpler for both new and old players looking to get a fresh start. It is pretty different from the traditional TCG rulesets.

In Rush Duel, players are free to draw multiple cards at once, as well as refill their hand to full on each turn. Additionally, powerful monsters can be consecutively summoned, making the combat much more thrilling. Rounds will also be completed at a faster pace, offering loads of adrenaline-pumping action.

If you're unfamiliar with the title, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links is the perfect way for fans to dive into the unique world of the franchise right from their mobile and PC. Everyone can step into the shoes of beloved characters like Yami Yugi. Jaden Yuki, and Fudo, to name a few, as they take part in high-octane card battle action. The game has been downloaded over 150 million times and is still going strong.

Interested players can download Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links by clicking on their preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game and has in-app purchases. Visit the official the official website for more information.