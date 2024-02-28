Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links introduces new Maximum Summoning and Maximum Monsters

Maximum Monsters are a newly introduced monster type

Maximum Summoning lets you combine three Maximum Monsters into one mega-monster

Yu-Gi-Oh is one of the most popular trading card games currently

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links is set to introduce a new form of monster summoning with Maximum Summoning, and a new series of monsters to coincide with the mechanic. Maximum Monsters are a new type of card that can be summoned in order to form one mega-monster when enough of them are in your hand.

Three Maximum Monsters - Harpie Lady Sisters [L], Harpie Lady Sisters and Harpie Lady Sisters [R] - will be available as free log-in rewards. With more daily log-in rewards available from...well, today. You can get a peek at some of the new monsters inthe Genesis Maximum box over on the official Duel Links website.

For those who know Yu-Gi-Oh, or those familiar with internet memes, the Maximum Summoning mechanic is going to sound a little familiar. That's because these Harpy Sisters are not the first to use this kind of mechanic. Exodia the Forbidden One is a famous - or infamous - set of cards in Yu-Gi-Oh. Basically, you had to assemble the head of Exodia, each of his arms and each of his legs into your hand. When all five of these were there, you played them, summoned Exodia and won the game.

It's an interesting - if completely busted, depending on who you ask - mechanic, but one that's sort of limited based on it solely being used for a single winning strategy. Of course, there have been other monsters and decks that require you to normal summon them, but as far as we know Maximum Summoning is unique in how it changes up the gameplay of Yu-Gi-Oh and further differentiates Duel Links from its parent game.

You can check out our review of Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links to get a sense of whether or not this is the game for you! But if you're a Yu-Gi-Oh veteran, you're probably already playing, in which case stick around for all the news.