Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links is celebrating its 7th anniversary with a plethora of rewards for everyone

Konami has just announced a massive celebration for its popular anime-inspired title, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, as the game completes seven years of service. Players can expect to participate in an entertaining campaign full of activities and rewards to earn. The showstoppers, however, are the birthday gift bundles that are full of iconic cards like Ultra Prismatic Foil Rarity, 20 card packs, special 7th-anniversary accessories, tickets to trade in for Skills, cards and characters, and 1,000 Gems.

Players needn’t even put too much effort in order to get their hands on rewards during Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links’ 7th-anniversary celebration event. There’s a whole list of login freebies that will be given just for launching the game. Here’s a look at all of them.

1x Swords of Revealing Light (Speed) – Ultra Prismatic Foil Rarity

1x Cards of the Swords Legend Skill

3x Blue-Eyes White Dragon (Speed) – Prismatic Foil Rarity

1x Shield and Sword (Rush) – Prismatic Foil Rarity

10x Phoenix Blaze (Speed) Packs and 10x Heavy Metal Scream (Rush) Packs

1x The Ultimate Ace Breaker Structure Deck (Rush)

2x Legendary Duelists Rainbow Packs (Rush) (including 1 random UR/SR card per pack)

1x UR Dream Ticket (Speed/Glossy) and 1x SR Dream Ticket (Speed/Glossy)

1x UR Ticket (Speed/Prismatic) and 1x SR Ticket (Speed/Prismatic)

1x SR/UR Choice Ticket (Speed/Normal)

1x Skill Ticket and 1x Character Unlock Ticket

1x Game Mat and 1x Card Sleeves

1,000 Gems

Loads of iconic cards will be available during this celebration. From Swords of Revealing Light to a speed duel version of Blue-Eyes White Dragon and a rush duel variant of Shield and Sword, there’s some unmissable cards waiting to be collected.

Participate in this epic celebration by downloading Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.