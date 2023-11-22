Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS is giving away plenty of freebies during its GR Festival Celebration Campaign

Konami has announced a new update for Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS, letting players score bountiful in-game goodies within the popular card battler. In particular, the GR Festival Celebration Campaign will offer plenty of login bonuses, while the PVP RUSH DUEL beginning November 30th will let Duelists go head-to-head in a race to the top of the ranks.

In the latest update for Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS, all you have to do is log in during the campaign to nab a Red-Eyes Black Dragon card for RUSH DUEL and SPEED DUEL. The check-in bonuses also include a Sleeve and Game Mat with the logo of Goha Enterprises front and centre, as well as a special Skill Ticket that you can use to exchange for any Skill.

As for the PVP RUSH DUEL, you can put your duelling prowess to the test as you rise up the ranks on a quest to be crowned King of RUSH DUEL.

On top of all these, you can score a [RUSH] 1 Legendary Duelist Rainbow Pack (SEVENS) (Prismatic) once per day during the campaign, along with the [SPEED] 1 SR Dream Ticket, the [SPEED] 1 SR/UR Choice Ticket (Prismatic), the [SPEED] 1 UR Ticket (Glossy), the [SPEED] 1 SR Ticket (Glossy), and a whopping 1000 Gems in total.

If you're keen on getting dibs on the giveaways yourself, you can download Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments during the festivities, or have a look at the embedded trailer above to get a feel of the game's vibes.