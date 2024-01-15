Junghyeok Yu and other Omniscient Reader characters join Seven Knights Idle Adventure

Earn Omniscient Reader heroes by participating in the Rate Up event.

Seven Knights Idle Adventure is teaming up with Naver Webtoon's Omniscient Reader for a brand-new update. This new collaboration update, which expands upon the previous collab update from December, brings 4 new heroes to the game as well as several new in-game events.

Omniscient Reader characters joining Seven Knights Idle Adventure through the new collaboration include Junghyeok Yu (Legendary), Sangah Yu (Legendary), Bai Jiao (Legendary), and Sage Pooki (Extra). A ranged hero, Sangah Yu, is skilled at infiltrating enemy territory. You can use her Agile Movement buff to boost her attack speed when she restrains enemies with a critical hit.

Junghyeok Yu is a melee-type hero who can use his Giant Body Transformation active skill to break through enemy lines and deal extra damage to ranged enemies. Additionally, Junghyeok Yu also has the Tiger God Aura buff, which lets him briefly block all attacks after successfully using his active skill attack.

Seven Knights Idle Adventure is also hosting various events through January 24th. You’ll have a chance to snag Junghyeok Yu, Sangah Yu and Bai Jiao during the new Rate Up event. Likewise, you can earn Legendary hero Roro and various other heroes and items through the Sage Carnival Event. You can also gain Sangah Yu and Yoo Jung Hyuk during the 7-day Collaboration Check-In Event.

Special dungeon Tara Challenger Pass is also available during the collaboration event through which you can earn Legendary Hero Tara. Seven Knights Idle Adventure is also introducing costumes for new characters Yoo Junghyuk, Yoo Sang-ah, and Bai Jiao, as well as a new costume for Dokja Kim. The update also introduces a new territory to the game, Sage Peak.

Seven Knights Idle Adventure is available on Google Play and the App Store. Check out the game's official website to stay up to date on all the latest Seven Knights Idle Adventure news.