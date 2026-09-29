Pokémon Masters EX is shutting down in Turkey after new gaming rules arrive

Pokémon Masters EX ends service in Turkey

Access will stop after December 22nd

DeNA has not given a reason

A fortnight ago, Pokémon Masters EX was very much in party mode. Its seventh anniversary celebrations were still rolling on, and Dawn and Lucas had just turned up as Champions alongside Palkia and Dialga, partly to mark 20 years since Diamond and Pearl first launched in Japan.

The mood's a little different in Turkey. DeNA has confirmed that Pokémon Masters EX will end service there with an update scheduled for December 22nd, 2026. Once that lands, the game won't let you play at all, even if you open it. Everything keeps running as normal until then, although the schedule could still shift. Surprisingly, no reason was given.

It isn't the first time this has happened, either. Vietnam lost access back in November 2024, and that notice didn't explain itself any more than this one does. A small player base could be part of it. Keeping a whole region running costs money, and a gacha only pays for itself if enough people are pulling.

Was it really a surprise, though? Turkey passed a new law in May that brings games under its internet regulations for the first time, and the parts covering gaming platforms come into force on November 1st. It brings in mandatory age ratings and parental controls over spending and play time, along with a pile of new obligations for the companies involved.

Pulling out a few weeks after all that kicks in looks a lot like a studio deciding the extra paperwork wasn't going to pay for itself in one country. I'm guessing, to be clear. If Pokémon Go did this to me, I'd take it personally.

There's no mention of refunds for unspent gems in the notice either, so if you're playing in Turkey, I wouldn't sit on a stockpile. Spend them while there's still something to spend them on.

Our Pokémon Masters EX tier list will tell you which sync pairs deserve them, whichever side of the border you're pulling from.