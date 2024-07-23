Wuthering Waves launches second half of version 1.1 with rate-up banners and limited-time events

Expect some content optimisation galore

Kuro Games has announced an exciting new update for Wuthering Waves, offering better content optimisation and an enhanced gameplay performance within the action RPG. Additionally, you can also look forward to getting on your hands on a 5-star character along with in-game goodies for a limited time.

In the latest update to Wuthering Waves, you can expect to experience the second half of version 1.1 with a full character banner for 5-star Changli. The Fusion attribute character comes with the Vermillion’s Ploy event with a rate-up chance for 5-Star Resonator: Changli and 4-Star Resonators Taoqi, Baizhi, and Mortefi.

Meanwhile, the Featured Weapon Convene - Absolute Pulsation Blazing Brilliance will also offer a rate-up chance to score 5-Star Weapon; Blazing Brilliance, 4-Star Weapons; Comet Flare, Overture, and Undying Flame from the summons pool until August 14th.

The Lollo Campaign, on the other hand, will challenge you with new campaigns, while the Tactical Simulacra will put your combat prowess to the test in the Simulation Challenge. These will run until August 8th.

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Wuthering Waves on Google Play and the App Store. It's a free-to-play title with in-app purchases.

