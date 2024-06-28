Wuthering Waves launches Thaw of Eons update with new characters, fresh map, new questline and more

Explore the first new map since launch

Kuro Games has launched an exciting new update for Wuthering Waves, the studio's stunning open-world action RPG set in a lush sci-fi world. In particular, the cross-platform title has just released its 1.1 update "Thaw of Eons", offering two new 5-Star characters, fresh maps, new quests and more to sink your teeth into.

In the latest update to Wuthering Waves, you can look forward to welcoming the magistrate of Jinzhou, Jinhsi, and her mentor, Changli, to the fray. You'll also discover a new main quest in Chapter 1 Act 7, plus the mysterious and beautiful Mt Firmament. This will be the first new map area in the game, with an intriguing legend that might just uncover the origins of the Sentinel "Jué".

Along with this, you can also explore the isolated town of Hongzhen, with its sleek infrastructure and the breathtaking red leaves set in contrast to the white snow. Of course, no update would be complete without optimisations to the gameplay as well, and you can learn more about all the nitty-gritty on the official patch notes if you're curious.

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Wuthering Waves on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

