Wrecking Golf lets you shoot 8-bit golf balls while wrecking stuff, out now on iOS and Android

Take on a new 2D golf challenge with charming pixel-art and clever physics-based mechanics

Wreck the course with Angry Birds style gameplay

Enjoy short time limit based rounds that are perfect for gaming on the go

Indie developer Dusan Popovic has officially launched Wrecking Golf, a charming pixel-art golf game with physics-based mechanics and easy-to-learn controls. Out now on iOS and Android, the retro-inspired title offers a casual but addictive experience on mobile that's made for quick sessions for gamers on the go.

In Wrecking Golf, you can look forward to an Angry Birds-esque experience where all you'll really have to do is hit certain targets to clear each level - the catch is that physics may not always be on your side, and with levels being so short and easily digestible, you might just find yourself spending way more hours that you initially thought you would just trying to get a golf ball into a hole.

To top it all off, the game is available to play even without an internet connection, and it's completely free to play with ads. Plus, if you're feeling a little bit competitive, you can test your golfing prowess over on the leaderboards to see if you've got what it takes to dominate the charts.

If that sounds like it's something you'd absolutely love to get into, you can give Wrecking Golf a go for free on Google Play and on the App Store today.