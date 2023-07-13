Massively multiplayer strategy title Word of War Machines is adding a new UK faction in its latest update

Preferred Partner Feature

Keep Calm and Carry On – The British Are Coming!

Bigbreakgames and its parent company NDREAM is ramping up the firepower for its immersive World War 2 strategy game, World of War Machines, in the form of a brand new UK faction.

The massively multiplayer title, which presents players with a Country Faction lineup that spans 3 continents, is ushering in new tanks, aircraft, and stratagems to populate its exclusive story and expansive perspective of the greatest war in history.

Among the additions are some of the UK’s most iconic weapons of war, such as the Hawker Hurricane and Spitfire fighter planes, as well as the nimble Cromwell and ultra tough Churchill tanks, which will be led into battle with new Commanders and Squad Leaders.

In addition to the UK Faction update, new and veteran players will also get to enjoy a host of UK themed in-game events, content, and an Exchange Event to celebrate the arrival of the new Faction, such as Bomb Squadron events and reward items that can be exchanged into the Legendary Hawker Hurricane Pieces, Aircraft Supply Keys, and Superior Resource Boxes.

If the idea of taking control of iconic armed forces from both sides of the pond and joining allies against the encroaching threat of global domination appeals to you, then you can rally up and join World of War Machines right now and experience the engine of war across epic PVP & PVE combat.

World of War Machines is available to download on the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store and launches with support for English, Korean, Japanese, German, Thai languages with more to come.