Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal launches on iOS and Android with reworked visuals and new mobile optimisations

In case you missed it, Feral Interactive has announced the official launch of Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal, letting mobile gamers get their hands on the popular stealth-slash-action classic on iOS and Android. As contract killer Agent 47, you'll take on a variety of missions that have been reworked with enhanced visuals.

In Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal, you can look forward to coming up with the most creative ways to execute your plans across sandbox missions. Whether you're a veteran of the franchise or a newbie when it comes to this nasty business, the game offers plenty of ways for you to get your feet wet, topped with a customisable touch interface to make sneaking around more convenient on mobile.

The game also offers a new Instinct Mode along with a new Warnings system for this mobile rework, plus gamepad support if you're more used to the console-style gameplay. There's also support for the keyboard and mouse if that's more your thing.

The game has some pretty specific requirements though when it comes to your system, so make sure you check the app stores' descriptions for a detailed look at whether or not the game will run on your device.

That said, if you're keen on giving the new game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a premium title that costs $14.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.