World Dai Star: Yume no Stellarium has a set release date for its Japanese release

After having been announced some time ago, the Japan-exclusive mobile rhythm game World Dai Star Yume no Stellarium finally has revealed its release date; July 26th! Given it’s so soon, this is some exciting news for fans of games like Love Live or Colorful Stage, as World Dai Star is looking to be the hottest new rhythm game around!

For the unaware, World Dai Star is a brand-new rhythm game based on the anime series of the same name. The plot revolves around different musical groups and talents who are all vying to become the “World Dancer”, which is essentially the most prestigious form of recognition a musical star can achieve within this world. Set before the modern era, this story is pretty unique in that it focuses a lot on historical events and contexts, making it stand out from other games of its ilk.

Much like those other games, World Dai Star is primarily told through story vignettes and visual novel sequences that will all expand upon each character and show off their struggles and accomplishments in equal measure on their road to hitting that goal.

Between those story sections, you’ll also be playing the rhythm portion of the game, where you must tap notes in time with the music. As you do so, there will also be some truly gorgeous 3D music videos playing out in the background too, allowing you to fall in love with the awesome soundtrack that World Dai Star is rocking.

So, whether a fan of the genre, the anime, or someone who just loves mobile rhythm games, this one’s for you. Unfortunately, the game will be exclusive to Japanese audiences on launch, and there’s no word on localization efforts yet, so those of us in the States will just have to cross our fingers.

If you’re one of those lucky Japanese gamers, you can pre-register for the game now at either of the links below!