Words With Friends 2 adds Clubs feature that lets players form private groups for better collaboration

Zynga has officially launched an exciting new update for Words With Friends 2, letting players up their social game with the new "Clubs" feature. The latest update introduces a new way for players to create and collaborate as they immerse themselves in the game in a new shared space.

In Words With Friends 2, players can engage in witty wordplay in a more collaborative way with Clubs. Players can form a friendly group of up to 30 players with similar skill levels. This new group lets them chat and jump in on Classic games in a private group. They can also go head-to-head and practice their word prowess against other Clubs.

“Words With Friends is a cultural sensation that has connected tens of millions of players to create friendships for more than a decade, and Clubs bring a new level of social connection through group activities,” says Yaron Leyvand, Executive Vice President, Head of Games at Zynga. “This feature further personalizes the gameplay experience to create a fun community where players can engage and connect in real-time.”

The Clubs update also features weekly competitions and trophies that members can earn, as well as leagues and tiers that provide in-game goodies and exclusive prizes.

If you're keen on giving it a go, you can download Words With Friends 2 on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also head over to the game's official website to know more about the game, or join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments.

