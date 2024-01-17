Wild Rift finally releases version 5.0 update with new champion and companions

After releasing a teaser a couple of weeks ago, Riot Games has finally dropped the highly anticipated version 5.0 update in Wild Rift. It is a major patch which brings a new champion, items, map changes, and refreshed gameplay mechanics. Except to see some Lunar New Year events thrown in the mix as well.

The latest champion to join Wild Rift in the version 5.0 update is Syndra, the Dark Sovereign. She is an Ionian mage that possesses great power. Syndra was unable to control her skills as a child, leading her to get branded as reckless. As a result, she was sent away to hone her power but even there she was always restrained by her mentor.

Growing tired from all the restraint and control all around her, Syndra tapped into her feelings of betrayal and drew herself towards the dark spheres of energy. She will now bow down to no one and has sworn to destroy everyone around her who tries to control her.

Another cool feature going live is the availability of Companions. These adorable and loyal creatures are finally part of Wild Rift and will follow players around, motivating and cheering for them. A total of 29 Companions will be added, including Dragonhorn and Fluffiee. Other gameplay systems will be patched in soon.

Of course, the usual inclusions are part of the update too. A new Wild Pass, called Food Spirits Veigar will become available, allowing players to unlock the Ascended Food Spirits Veigar alongside many more rewards. Finally, Ranked Season 12 also goes live, with Glorious Crown Xin Zhao as the exclusive skin as well as Glorious Armada Twisted Fate who makes a return.

Download Wild Rift now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.