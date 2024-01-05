UNO! Mobile celebrates five years of service with limited-time events within the popular card game

UNO! Mobile is kicking off 2024 with a special five-year anniversary celebration, letting players join in on all the fun with the new Anniversary Carnival until February 28th. In particular, this lets you collect amusement park-themed card packs along with a special two-sided deck to boot.

The latest update for UNO! Mobile is also celebrating its epic milestone of surpassing 300 million players across the globe. On top of this, the Anniversary Shop will be open until January 28th, where there will be more than 200 in-game decorations up for grabs. This also includes special card effects and avatar frames, as well as 10 types of special prizes. Previous seasons' card packs like the Fantástica Day of the Dead Collection or the Cat Card Collection will also be making a comeback.

"Now over 300 million players strong, UNO! Mobile’s 5th anniversary is an incredible milestone! We want to say a huge thank you to our wonderful global players for always supporting us and demonstrating their passion for UNO! Mobile. We look forward to bringing more exciting updates and continuing to build a more accessible and diverse UNO! Mobile community," says CEO of Mattel163 Amy Huang.

If you're keen on giving the new update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading UNO! Mobile on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.