League of Legends: Wild Rift's latest patch introduces a new champion, new area and more Draven

When Draven's not on screen everyone should be asking "Where's Draven?"

League of Legend: Wild Rift's patch notes for 5.01c are here

It introduces a new champion, Maokai and new area, Ruinous Might

There's also Draven, Draven, Draven and more Draven

It's been a big week for League of Legends. Well alright, it hasn't really, but Arcane season 2 has been teased so that's all we're talking about. What's that? New patch notes for LoL: Wild Rift? Well, hand me my keyboard!

Yes, the latest patch notes for Wild Rift are here, and there's a lot to dig into. We won't get into the nitty-gritty details of all the balance changes, but that's only because we've got a juicy new addition to the roster with Maokai the Twisted Treant. Once a peaceful nature spirit, the curse of Undeath on the Shadow Isles has driven this towering arboreal beast to battle as he fights to lift the pall of the unnatural magical cataclysm on his homeland.

There's also a brand new area in the form of the circular Arena, Ruinous Might. Maokai is set to arrive on June 14th, while Ruinous Might will be available a bit earlier on June 6th.

But we know what you're really excited about, and it's Draven. So if you're a Draven superfan, and you dream about Draven you'll be glad to know that soon everything will be Draven. Specifically, the new limited-time mode Urf x League of Draven will become available on June 14th.

Now in all seriousness, we're not sure exactly what this mode entails, but if the preview images are any indication every champion will be donning a giant Draven head. Whether this comes with unique voice lines we're not sure about, but you can find out for yourself when Urf x League of Draven arrives in Wild Rift Patch 5.01c.

In the meantime if you're looking for other games to tide you over before the Dravenfest arrives then why not take a look at some of our lists?