League of Legends: Wild Rift Icons Global Championship will begin next month in Singapore

Riot Games has just released the details on this year’s League of Legends: Wild Rift Icons Global Championship. The three-and-a-half-week-long tournament will begin in mid-June at the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre in Singapore. Fans will know this place as it previously hosted the Wild Rift Horizon Cup last year and is now all set to be home to the MOBA’s first global esports championship. It all begins on June 14th and concludes with the grand finale on July 9th.

The Wild Rift Icons Global Championship marks the end of the Wild Rift Esports season and it's definitely going to end with a bang. It is set to feature 24 teams, eight of which will qualify from regional contests while 16 will gain entry via the play-in stage. The stakes are high as well and everyone will have to give their best because the world title is up for grabs alongside a shared prize pool of a whopping $2 million.

Describing her excitement about the tournament, Global Head of Wild Rift Esports, Leo Faria, said: “We are incredibly excited to announce that our very first Wild Rift Icons Global Championship will be coming to Singapore this summer. Icons will be the climax of our Wild Rift Esports season, showcasing the best in mobile esports from around the world!”

To get into the specifics, here are the exact dates of each phase of the upcoming tournament:

Play-Ins – June 14th to 18th

Groups – June 21st to 25th

Quarterfinals – July 1st and 2nd

Semifinals – July 5th and 6th

Finals – July 9th

Once again, the championship is going to take place at the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Center in Singapore and not Europe, as it was originally planned. The pandemic made things a little messy as regional teams’ timelines for visa applications were muddled up, leading to the location swap.

Ready to take on this challenge? Then, download League of Legends: Wild Rift for free on the App Store and Google Play.