Wild Rift introduces four new champions in Power Spike anniversary update

Riot Games’ mobile version of the ever-so-popular League of Legends, Wild Rift, has announced its upcoming patch that also doubles as a celebration for the game’s first anniversary. This update, which will release in staggered patches across the next month or so, includes many additions. They include four new champions to the game’s roster as well as a collection of item adjustments and a handful of other mechanical changes.

Let’s go over those four new roster additions first, as they’re certainly the biggest change. All four of these characters come from League of Legends’ PC version, so any player of both will recognize them. First up, we’ve got Gwen, the Hallowed Seamstress. This scissor-wielding doll acts as an AP assassin. Then, Yone, the Unforgiven. Yone is a dual-blade wielding demon who usually acts as a mid or top laner.

Next, Vex, the Gloomist. Vex is another AP assassin and can be used well in mid lane. Finally, we’ve got Warwick, one of the oldest champions in League’s roster. This werewolf performs mostly in the jungle and is an AD/bruiser hybrid. With all of these new champions, the meta for Wild Rift is about to get shaken up something fierce, so study up on what each character does and be ready!

There are a lot of item changes in this patch, and they’re a bit too much to discuss in one article, so go take a look at the official patch notes video preview for more information on that front. The primary takeaways are the addition of two new Support starting items while some Support enchants have received upgrades.

We’ve also got a new 1v1 game mode and ranked season that brings changes to the Wild Pass. The Wild Pass will change the Bonus Rewards section into a Wild Pass Emporium, where you can claim rewards in any order you like. Additionally, players will have a set of simple repeatable missions on a week-to-week basis, while premium players will have Seasonal Missions.

Let’s move on to skins! If you were wondering what this season’s Wild Pass theme is, look no further than Superhero Jayce for your answer! That’s right, this pass is all about saving the day in spandex and style! As for the other skins, the full list of all of the ones being added can also be found in the official patch notes, as there are quite a few being added.

Phew! Lots of content on display here! If you’d like to celebrate the anniversary of one of the most popular mobile MOBAs out there yourself, you can download Wild Rift for free at either of the links below. In the meantime, feel free to check out the official website for more details about this celebratory patch!