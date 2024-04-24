The Tale of Food boosts drop rates for new SSR food souls and adds limited-time events in latest update

Take a bite with new food souls by your side

Madfun Game has launched a scrumptious new update for The Tale of Food, inviting you to take a bite with the Nostalgic Aroma storyline. Running until May 9th, the new narrative tasks you with investigating a fiery disaster with Dragon Beard Candy, and once you clear all the new stages, you can score the exclusive badge [Soul-Recall Incense].

In the latest update within The Tale of Food, you can look forward to a limited-time summoning event called Heavenly Fragrance as well, with an increased drop rate for SSR food soul [Heavenly White]. The limited-time summon Snow of Spring, on the other hand, will boost the rates for SSR food soul [Snow Starch]. Once you're able to accumulate summons from these two banners, you can then acquire [Snow Starch] or [Heavenly White].

????Official Trailer | Nostalgic Aroma???? The new theme event #NostalgicAroma will be launched on April 19th! ????How to participate:

1?Follow our official X account

2?Share this post

3?Reply with your character name, UID and server ????A total of 10 Masters will be randomly chosen… pic.twitter.com/w04qJQ4Eua — The Tale of Food (@Tale_of_Food_EN) April 15, 2024

Until May 11th, you can also get your hands on soul cores, miracle stones, and exclusive frame and badge [Rosewood Fragrance]. And of course, no update would be complete without login bonuses, where an event-exclusive badge [Glistening Hibiscus] can be obtained for free.

All these are merely scratching the surface of what's in store for you in the latest update, which you can learn more about on the official Twitter post. If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out The Tale of Food on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.