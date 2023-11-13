Pokemon Go different Raid types explained

Pokemon Go is a game about collecting the titular monster, exploring the world around you, and meeting up with other trainers to battle together. There are a lot of different things that you can do while playing Pokemon Go, but if you have been seeing lots of giant eggs hatching on gyms on your map - you are seeing Raids, what we are talking about today.

There are a bunch of different types of eggs and raids that can be found all over the world, with some raids being in specific areas or for specific events. Raids last a limited amount of time, and you often will see a good amount of warning before the egg hatches, releasing the Pokemon inside. Raid Pokemon change each and every month, at a minimum, with 5 Star Raids changing more often. Pokemon Go also does special raid weekends and select days, where specific featured Pokemon show up more often in raids. These sorts of events are normally advertised a lot, but there is also a weekly 5-star Raid Hour, where loads of 5-star Raids of the current featured Pokemon can appear.

Each day, a player can get one free battle pass to take part in a raid. As there is a better chance of a good IV Pokemon and tons of badges to earn, using your daily pass is one of the daily things that many players aim to do. As a tip, Party Play also provides you with Party Power, which can actually do damage equally to an additional player, per person that has Party Play.

There is just a lot going on with Raids! So let's break down everything you need to know about Raids in Pokemon Go and the various types of Raids you can encounter.