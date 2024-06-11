While Waiting lets you pass the time in hilarious ways while you pass the time in real life

Patience is key

Try out different options while you wait in different scenarios

Lovely artwork and hilarious situations

From the minds behind Moncage

Optillusion has dropped an adorably hilarious sneak peek at While Waiting, the studio's quirky new title that condemns you to a life of waiting. The lost art of patience is ever-so-elusive in this fast-paced world we live in, but the minds behind Moncage are challenging you to rediscover what it means to wait patiently across a variety of real-life scenarios with not-so-real options that will help you pass the time.

The aptly titled While Waiting also invites you to go pretty meta as you wait in-game and wait IRL. Whether you're waiting for the bus or waiting in line at the elevator, this timewaster promises a whole bunch of hilarious choices you can pick to make each ticking second worth the wait.

Coupled with adorable artwork that exudes good vibes all around, the game offers an interesting way for you to understand how you can actually sit and do nothing without any shortcuts - the same is true, after all, when it comes to real life. All you really have to do is wait - the key is how you can pass the time while you do.

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out While Waiting on Steam while you wait. There's no official release date or window just yet, I'm afraid, but you can give the Steam demo a go to see if it's your cup of tea.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.