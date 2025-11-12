Where Winds Meet racks up 10 million pre-registrations with no Western mobile release in sight

No export for you

Where Winds Meet has accrued over 10 million pre-registrations on mobile

But there isn't a Western mobile release in sight, yet that is

NetEase seem to be taking an increasingly console and PC-first approach

Y'know what they say, wait for one wuxia-themed release and two come along at once. Well, in the case of Where Winds Meet, it's clearly following up on Sword of Justice with its own highly anticipated release, coming November 14th, of course, if you're a player on mobile, there's a bit of an issue.

But first off, what is Where Winds Meet? Well, if you missed our previous coverage, here's a short primer.

Set in the aftermath of the fall of the Tang Dynasty and during one of ancient China's many warring states periods (the Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms), it sees you taking on the role of a young swordmaster. Wielding superhuman martial arts and exploring a vast open world, you'll be making use of your abilities to discover your own identity.

Now, that only problem? We don't know if or when it's getting a Western mobile release.

Journey to the West

Where Winds Meet is actually on mobile, in China, that is, so this isn't some wild pie-in-the-sky reporting on my part. But for whatever reason, NetEase are pulling a repeat of their work on Once Human by concentrating on PC and console as their first port of call.

It's a shame considering that they've always been focused on mobile. But at the same time, considering Once Human did eventually make its way to mobile, it's hard to complain. And with all content confirmed to be completely free, and such a vast swathe of mechanics and stuff to do, it may indeed be well worth the wait.

Speaking of which, if you want to stay on top of new releases, we've got multiple ways to do so. Why not dig into our latest review, as Jupiter sinks their teeth into the newly (re)released MySims bundle for Apple Arcade?