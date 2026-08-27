Where Winds Meet's upcoming Hidden Mountain chapter three finally lets you confront Qianye

Where Winds Meet's Hidden Mountain storyline will conclude on September 16th

The developers have also appointed legendary fight choreographer Yuen Woo-ping as Global Action Consultant

There's also a new mode and spooky event to look forward to

NetEase and Everstone Studio have announced that their ever-popular Wuxia action RPG, Where Winds Meet, will receive Chapter Three of its Hidden Mountain storyline on September 16th. It'll bring the trilogy to an apparently thrilling conclusion.

We'll see tensions rising and long-buried secrets come to light, no doubt causing a little drama here and there. It also sees us confronting Qianye, the individual responsible for your home's destruction and stealing your loved ones. Somehow, I don't think that'll be a pleasant conversation over a coffee and a croissant, but you never know.

Alongside the new chapter, NetEase and Everstone have appointed Yuen Woo-ping as the game's Global Action Consultant. If you're unfamiliar, Yuen Woo-ping is the choreographer behind martial arts films like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, The Matrix, and The Grandmaster. So, we can expect the action RPG's many moves to become more cinematic over time, which is awesome.

The call of the mountain

More immediately, a new Extraction Mode is on its way, letting you loot treasure to your heart's content. Then you can either take on other players to steal their hard-earned goods or slip away into the night, with no evidence you were ever there. Much like a spectre of some sort... Speaking of which, there's the Ghost Month Special Event to look forward to, which introduces Chinese horror elements and other supernatural tomfoolery.

All of this coincided with the reveal that Where Winds Meet has reached 100 million players worldwide. That's their wording, by the way, which is interesting. Most developers go with downloads when hitting milestones. Perhaps it's because it's available across so many platforms. Anyway, whichever way you slice it, that's a lot of people.

Where Winds Meet is available now on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free-to-play with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below. And if you're already playing, check out our Where Winds Meet codes to get some free goodies.