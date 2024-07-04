Waven, the new MMO strategy game from the creators of Dofus and Wakfu, goes worldwide!

Stealthily hit storefronts earlier

Waven, the new MMO strategy game from the developers of Dofus and Wakfu, has sneakily hit storefronts for Google Play and the iOS App Store. Set in the same world as Wakfu and Dofus, it's been out for a while now but seems to have finally launched worldwide after becoming available for Android and iOS earlier.

If you're not familiar with its predecessors, Dofus and Wakfu (and their shared world) has been one of the biggest and longest-running MMORPGs. While perhaps not on the same level as monoliths like World of Warcraft, Wakfu and Dofus have inspired a hit animated series and been running since the early 2000s.

While being set in the same universe, Waven is intended to bring in new fans, being set in a whole new area as yet unseen. But long-time fans will also be able to enjoy many key references to other games in the series. Waven also boasts a more solo-focused, strategic experience for PvE content.

While it may be a little anticlimactic for Waven to hit global release in such an understated manner, the Wakfu and Dofus series has always flown under the radar. But it's built up a huge following, cult and otherwise, in non-English speaking countries, so we're always happy to see the titles get more exposure worldwide.

