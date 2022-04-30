Watcher Chronicles is out now on mobile, letting players attempt to survive a souls-like interconnected purgatory

Third Sphere Game Studios has officially launched Watcher Chronicles, its 2D souls-like RPG for both iOS and Android devices. The game features an interconnected purgatory players will have to power through to survive skeletal nightmares lurking in every corner.

In Watcher Chronicles, players can expect to take down relentless bosses with a local co-op multiplayer mode that lets them play with a buddy. To survive the merciless depths, you'll have to upgrade your weapons or boost your magic and see if you've got what it takes to defeat more than 20 unique bosses. There are over a hundred armour and rings to upgrade, as well as a New Game Plus that will put hardcore players' skills to the test.

According to the game's official description, "Purgatory has been invaded by an unholy threat. A group of fallen ones called 'The Watchers' now seek to transform it into a new Hell. Lost souls must unite or face utter annihilation. Your penance has begun…"

If you're eager to give the game a go, Watcher Chronicles is available to download on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. The first area is free, with a one-time purchase to access the full game. It features full controller support as well.

You can also join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or have a look at the embedded trailer above to get a feel of the game. You can visit the official website for more info as well.

