Watcher Chronicles is an upcoming souls-like action RPG coming to mobile on April 28th

Indie studio Third Sphere Game Studios has officially announced the iOS and Android release of Watcher Chronicles on April 28th, letting players dive into a 2D souls-like action RPG across the many levels of Purgatory. The game features skill-based combat along with a local co-op multiplayer mode designed with a gorgeous hand-drawn 2D art style.

In Watcher Chronicles, players can expect to fight their way through hordes of ghoulish foes, epic bosses and malevolent forces in Purgatory. Given the souls-like nature of the ARPG, death is just one corner - or one wrong move - away, so you'll have to make the most efficient use of your weapons, magic and skills to best your foes in intense, adrenaline-pumping combat.

The game also features non-linear level progression across interconnected stages, with tons of loot to discover and enemies to encounter. There are more than a hundred upgradeable gear that will keep players' builds specialised, plus over 20 bosses players will have to strategise over to beat. Players can also challenge their own battle prowess with the New Game Plus mode after clearing the game.

If you're eager to give the game a go yourself, Watcher Chronicles will soon be available to download on April 28th, with pre-orders now open on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game, or head on over to the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well.

