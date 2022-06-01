Warhammer Combat Cards celebrates Skulls 2022 by launching event based around Imperial and Chaos Knights, introduces a new game mode new cards

Warhammer Combat Cards, the card-based PvP game, will be hosting its biggest celebration of the year. This event will bring a ton of new content, from cosmetics and cards to new event types and a new rewarded Clan Leaderboard feature! All of this information and more regarding other Warhammer titles were revealed during our Warhammer Skulls 2022 Event stream hosted right here on Pocket Gamer!

To get a bit more specific, the entire in-game event will be themed around Imperial and Chaos Knights, who very recently got updated rules and models. The UI of the entire game will also be reskinned to match the theme, alongside some new cosmetic sets all based on both of these Knight factions as well.

Of course, an event this big has to bring some new cards to the table as well. And it certainly does, with four new Knight bodyguards, who are set to be some of the most powerful cards players can acquire, and two event-exclusive Knight warlords that you’ll be using to battle your way through the new game mode, The Imperial Knight Crusader and the Chaos Knight Abominant.

That’s the first of the two event types that will run throughout the week of the Skulls Event celebration, with the other being more focused on the aforementioned Clan Leaderboard feature. During this particular event, your score will be added together with the score of your clan-mates, and at the end of the runtime, it will all be added up for some sweet, sweet rewards based on how high you scored.

Phew! What a doozy of new content and fun new challenges to pursue! That’s not even all of the good Combat Cards news either, as in case you were concerned with acquiring those new cosmetic sets or the four new Bodyguard cards, there will also be a massive increase of the value on in-app purchases, equaling out to up to 75% on certain shop options!

Needless to say, now’s the time to hop in and start duking it out card-game style with your favourite Warhammer factions. If you’re looking to do so, you can find Warhammer Combat Cards for free on both the App Store and Google Play. And, if you’re looking for more information on all of the events being hosted courtesy of the Skulls Event 2022, you can find that in the video below!