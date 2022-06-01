Warhammer: Chaos and Conquest celebrates Skulls 2022 with Dark Riders Abound event

Warhammer: Chaos and Conquest have announced their Black Knights-themed event, “Dark Riders Abound”. During the Dark Riders Abound event, you’ll be facing off against undead foes, collecting new undead themed items and more. All of this information and more regarding other Warhammer titles were revealed during our Warhammer Skulls 2022 Event stream hosted right here on Pocket Gamer!

This is, of course, big news as Chaos and Conquest had up until now not featured the undead scourge as an enemy. Any Warhammer fan worth their salt knows that they are a prevalent force within the lore, so diehards will be happy to finally see them in Chaos and Conquest. Not only will you be doing battle against zombie forces, but you’ll also be using undead-themed items such as the Obsidian Blade of the Barrow and Skulls, and the Skull Chalice of the Barrow as well, both insanely powerful items that will make slaying the hordes that much easier.

As if that wasn’t big enough news, we’ve also got three brand new events alongside that one as well! The first one, God Hammer, will introduce a new Undivided Legendary Warlord: Harald Hammerstorm. Harald’s introduction means that each faction in Chaos and Conquest will now have two Legendary Warlords respectively, so he’ll really balance things out.

After that, we’ve got the weekly Empire focused event, Imperial Armor, which will receive a reward update to offer some new tantalizing prizes. These include a new Ritualist Equipment set that players can craft via item drops: the Ritualist Hood, Ritualist Gauntlets, and the Ritualist Cuirass, which will focus on Ritual completion boosts.

And finally, the new Warpstone Devourer event, which will allow players to win extra rewards by spending their Warpstones on PvP focused items, such as March boosters, Teleports, and Healing items. This will give even more value to the in-game premium currency, so get in while the getting’s good.

With all of this fresh new content on the way, Chaos and Conquest is looking pretty darn set for the next few weeks. If you’re looking to get involved, you can find it for free on both the App Store and Google Play! Otherwise, if you'd like to see how the other mobile Warhammer titles are celebrating this year's Skulls Event, you can check out the video below for more information!