Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Soul Arena releases brand new hero to celebrate Skulls 2022 Event

The Warhammer 40,000 themed strategic auto chess title Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Soul Arena has announced the next bit of new content dropping today. This update will see the addition of a brand new hero, Avalenor, alongside a new progression system and an upcoming tournament. All of this information and more regarding other Warhammer titles were revealed during our Warhammer Skulls 2022 Event stream hosted right here on Pocket Gamer!

Avalenor is one of the more interesting additions to Soul Arena, featuring a unique trait that allows him to hold an additional unit slot when compared to the game’s entire roster. As any player can tell you, this will lead to some very interesting strategies with him that will allow you to really build around other unit synergies in new ways. Combine this with his unique starting unit, the Alarith Stoneguard, and you’ve got quite a formidable hero on your hands.

The balance to these very strong traits is that he will start out with a lower Gem count than everyone else, beginning at 5. Frankly though, with an ability as strong as a full extra unit space and a beginner unit that can be morphed to fit just about any playstyle you’re going for, this is a worthy tradeoff for certain.

Alongside Avalenor, Soul Arena is planning a new progression system that will make levelling up and performing well in matches far more appealing. The details on this aren’t quite clear yet, but you can anticipate a more engaging reason to really give it your all during battle. Throw that addition in with some planned new units later in the year, the Lumineth, and an upcoming tournament, and Soul Arena is looking pretty darn set for the future.

If you’re looking to get involved, you can download Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Soul Arena for free on both the App Store and Google Play. In the meantime, if you’re looking to keep up on all the other mobile Warhammer games hosting events this month, you can check out the video below for more information on the Skulls 2022 Event!