Warbits+ revamps the turn-based strategy game and offers cross-platform play, coming soon to mobile and Steam

Risky Lab has announced that a mobile beta for Warbits+ will begin this August, giving iOS and Android players access to the turn-based strategy game ahead of its Steam release in October. The remastered version features cross-platform play, and players can duke it out with their online buddies as well as locally for the ultimate bragging rights.

Developed by a two-man team, Warbits boasts an Apple Editor's Choice nomination under its belt. In Warbits+, players can expect new content that improves upon its predecessor - plus, the remaster features thrilling grid-based movement where players can tinker around with special units and take advantage of their unique abilities to turn the tide of battle in their favour. There are 20 missions to overcome with 5 environments to dive into as well.

The game also features a Challenge Mode with 30 missions that will put players' skills to the test. This includes 10 Skirmish, 10 Puzzle and 10 Veteran missions. And for those who are feeling a little bit more creative, the Map Editor offers an avenue for players to unleash their creativity and share custom maps with other like-minded individuals in the community.

If you are eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can currently add the game to your wishlist on Steam to stay ahead of the pack as soon as it launches. You can also visit the official website for more info, join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.