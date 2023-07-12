TEPPEN BANCHO Take1+2 lets you take down pixelated enemies in a rowdy side-scroller, out now on iOS and Android

Yu-lion LLC has announced the official launch of TEPPEN BANCHO Take1+2, a quirky side-scrolling action game on iOS and Android. Featuring retro pixel-art visuals, the game is a sequel to Teppenbancho Take1 and offers plenty of improvements from the solo-developed title.

In TEPPEN BANCHO Take1+2, players can expect to dive into funky fighting fun with a single tap, making it a convenient and enjoyable time-waster for players on the go. The sequel incorporates elements that were previously requested by players from its predecessor, which include more playable characters and the ability to pick up and wield weapons and items. This time around, players will be able to form a party and even take food items into battle with them.

The game also features a layer of strategy that you can tinker around with when it comes to party formations, as each one offers strengths and weaknesses depending on the foes you're fighting against. Plus, characters have a Special Gauge that charges up until you're ready to unleash a powerful move that'll take down your enemies in a pinch.

Ready for some rowdy fun and fast-paced fisticuffs? If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading TEPPEN BANCHO Take1+2 on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store today. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest develpments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.